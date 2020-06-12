The National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) are planning to restart football in the country, following the easing of lockdown over the last few weeks.

Brunei have not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 since 7 May 2020 with the total number of infections standing still at 141.

“We want to get football back in the country but we need to ensure that we are safe from COVID-19,” said Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the President of the NFABD.

“We are very much aware of the efforts of the government to ensure that we strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol and we also want to assist the government by following the instructions on social distancing.

“We are waiting for the opportunity to see the Minister of Health and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports soon. We have a number of teams who want to start playing football again, but we don’t want to jump the gun without the authority’s green light.”

