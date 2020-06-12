A maximum of 17 more events will take place starting on July 19th at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in this new 2020 MotoGP™ calendar

MotoGP™ is back. That’s right, the 2020 MotoGP™ calendar is out with 17 races set to take place between July and December, with the four races outside of Europe to be officially confirmed by the end of July. Check out the 2020 calendar below:

The MotoGP™ season will start at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in Spain with the Gran Premio Red Bull de España on July 19th and the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía on July 26th. Following a weekend off, we’ll head to the Czech Republic for the Monster Energy Grand Prix České republiky at Brno, before the myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich and the Grand Prix von Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Austria all in the space of three weeks.

Three weeks later, the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will host the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini and the Gran Premio di Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini, rounds six and seven of the MotoGP™ World Championship, on consecutive weekends, with the rescheduled Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya just one week later.

On October 11th, MotoGP™ will head to France with the rescheduled SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France taking place at Le Mans. Just one week later, the fourth double-header of the season will take place in Aragon – the Gran Premio Michelin® de Aragón and the Gran Premio de Teruel. Then, two weeks later, the final two European rounds will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with the European Grand Prix taking place on November 8th and the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana taking place on November 15th.

However, we could see a maximum of 17 rounds taking place with four races potentially on the cards outside of Europe between November 22nd and December 13th. The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Grano Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix will all be confirmed before July 31st.

All dates, events and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...