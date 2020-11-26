With a budget of USD 2.1 million, the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) are set to develop a new Technical Centre and a Mini Grandstand within their compound.

This follows the signing ceremony earlier today between NFABD and Gemilang Latif Associates which will see the latter overseeing the construction.

Signing of behalf of NFABD was President Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, with NFABD General Secretary Mohammad Shahnon Mohd Salleh as the witness.

Representing Gemilang Latif Associates was Mahri Latif, witnessed by Zariful Mohammad.

The construction of the two facilities is part of the FIFA Forward Development Programme, which aimed at facilitating football growth and development within FIFA Member Countries and Confederations.

The Technical Centre is expected to help the football fraternity in having a more proper and systematic technical capability in arranging training modules and other programmes.

The Mini Grandstand will allow NFABD to host more events within its own home ground.

The expected completion date of both the Technical Centre and the Mini Grandstand is December 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...