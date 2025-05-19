Audi has built almost ten million C-series vehicles. The ninth generation is now on sale in Europe – the A6 Avant. A great opportunity for a family photo with Audi employees presenting their C models from across the generations.

The all-new Audi A6 Avant is more dynamic, efficient, and digital than ever before and stands for first-class travel like no other vehicle in the premium full-size class. It has been available in dealerships across Europe since May 16, and the A6 Sedan will be launched at the end of July. The two new A6 models are based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) and are powered by modern gasoline and diesel engines. The mild hybrid technology MHEV plus supports the combustion engine, enhances performance and driving comfort, and reduces CO2 emissions. Whether on long trips or in the city, the adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering ensure a smooth ride and agile handling in equal measure. The all-new Audi A6 Avant unites elegant, dynamic design with exceptional aerodynamics. Audi is also offering both the Avant and Sedan as plug-in hybrids.

With the ninth generation built in Neckarsulm, Audi is continuing the success story of the C series. With the Audi 100, the brand with the four rings succeeded in moving up into the premium mid-size segment in 1968. The Audi 100 (C1 to C4) won the Golden Steering Wheel five times; it was also named Car of the Year twice and World Car of the Year once. A total of 3.2 million Audi 100s were sold, underscoring the success and popularity of the model series. The generations that followed the C1 demonstrated Vorsprung durch Technik with numerous innovations such as the fully galvanized body, optimized aerodynamics, and highly efficient engines. The Audi 100 has been called the Audi A6 since 1994. Audi has built almost ten million C-series vehicles since 1968 – 9,836,762 as of April 2025 to be exact.

Big numbers from a long history. However, the enthusiasm and passion for the C series go much deeper than that, in the Audi workforce too. To create a very special photo, eight employees – each with a C model from one of the generations C1 to C8 – gathered at the Audi Piazza in Ingolstadt in front of the museum mobile to welcome the new C9 Audi A6 Avant to the family.

