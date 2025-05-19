Aleksandar Rankovic, the head coach of Lion City Sailors FC said that the team ‘should never stop dreaming and believing’ after their 2-1 loss to Sharjah FC in the final of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25.Marcus Meloni struck in the 97th minute to give the side from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) their first major continental trophy.Earlier, Mohamed Firas Ben Arbi had given Sharjah the lead in the 74th minute before Lion City fought back through Maxime Lestienne (90th+1).”We are obviously very disappointed and sad we couldn’t win but I feel very proud how we have presented ourselves throughout,” said Rankovic.“The number one lesson we can take away is that we should never stop dreaming and believing.“We were the underdogs in almost every game this campaign, and rightfully so because we come from Singapore. If we can achieve even half of what we’ve done this season — especially in the Champions League Two — I’ll be very satisfied.” #AFF#FAS#AFC

