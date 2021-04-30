A total of nine teams will be taking part in the 2021 Thai Son Bac Cup – with Electric Equipment Trading Company Thai Son Bac coming forward to sponsor the National Women’s Football Championship.

“With the support from Thai Son Bac Co. (since 2008), the tournament is certainly moving in the right direction. Certainly, it is a good motivation for the players and shows the close relationship between the main sponsor and the development of Women’s Football in the country,” said Le Hoai Anh, the General Secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Added Bui Dinh Te, Board Chairman of Thai Son Bac Co.: “Women’s Football continue to develop well in the last several years and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is still being organized.”

Following the official draw ceremony that was held this week at the VFF House in Hanoi, kick-off has been set for 18 May 2021 with Phong Phu Ha Nam I taking on Son La FC at the Ha Nam Stadium.

The tournament will run on a double round-robin format with each team allowed to make a maximum of five substitutions per match.

The first leg will run from 18 May to 20 June 2021 with the return leg set for 12 July to 13 August 2021.

2021 THAI SON BAC CUP

Hanoi I Watabe

Hanoi II Watabe

Phong Phu Ha Nam I

Phong Phu Ha Nam II

Ho Chi Minh City I

Ho Chi Minh City II

Son La

Vinacomin

Thai Nguyen T&T

FIXTURES for 18 MAY 2021

Ha Nam Stadium

1600hrs: Hanoi I Watabe vs PP Ha Nam II

1830hrs: PP Ha Nam I vs Son La

Thanh Tri Stadium

1600hrs: Hanoi II Watabe vs HCM City I

