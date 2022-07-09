There will be no Malaysian representation in the final of the Perodua Malaysia Masters after the nation’s top men’s doubles Aaron Chia- Soh Wooi Yik fell in the semifinals here today at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Aaron-Wooi Yik were stretched the distance by Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia before succumbing to the three-set defeat.

Alfian-Ardianto were more aggressive in the first set as they stretched to an 18-9 lead, before finishing it at 21-14.

In the second set, Aaron-Wooi Yik turned on the power to lead 11-5 before, the world’s 5th ranked pair began to close the gap, as Aaron-Wooi Yik then racked up a 21-19 win to force the game into rubber.

However, the Indonesian duo would soon stamp their authority into the third set to ensure their progress to the final on a 21-10 win.

“We failed to keep up with the pace and they were quick to take advantage. We made a lot of mistakes and we could not control the situation,” said Aaron.

Meanwhile, the national women’s doubles, M. Thinaah-Pearly Tan lost to world’s No. 1 pair from China Chen Qing Chen-Jia Ye Fan, 10-21, 19-21 in the semi-finals.

“We tried to keep up with their speed and aggression but we were a little behind,” said Pearly Tan.

