Malaysia capped its campaign in the SEA Games cycling event with a bronze medal through Nur Aisyah Zubir in the women’s mass start road race.

Nur Aisyah won silver in the event last year but was forced to settle for third position this time.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi That successfully defended her gold, hitting the line in two hours, 48 minutes and 39 seconds with Thailand’s Jutatip Maneephan claiming silver in the sprint finish.

“We had expected the competition to be really tough as Thailand and Vietnam sent their strongest sides this year,” said national women’s coach Amir Mustafa Rusli. “But our riders gave it their best and we did not end the competition empty-handed.”

Nur Aisyah was supported by teammates Nur Fitrah Shaari, Yeong Zhen Yi, Siti Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad and Anis Natasya Ahmad in the race.

Malaysia’s Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki had earlier this week won silver and gold in the men’s criterium and mass start road race, respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...