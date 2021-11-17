Newly-appointed Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking said that only outstanding players currently playing in the 2021/22 Revo Thai League 1 will be considered for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 next month.

With the Thai League still in full swing and with little time to prepare the squad, Polking can only assess the players currently in action in the Thai top flight.

“We have to select athletes who are outstanding especially those playing in the Thai League at the moment. This is the best way since we cannot assess the players at our own time,” said Polking.

“Obviously with the lack of time, we cannot call up all 70 players (who have been registered in the initial list) before the last day of registration, so we have to do it another way.

“But I believe that the final 30 athletes who will gather before the 29 November trip will be the best players that we have and ready to do battle.”

The list of 30 athletes who will take part in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will have to be submitted on 24 November 2021.

This year’s AFF Suzuki Cup will be held under challenging circumstances considering the on-going situation with COVID-19.

“First of all, we would like to thank all clubs for their cooperation in releasing the players to participate in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020,” he added.

THAILAND’S MATCHES for AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

Group A (All matches at the National Stadium)

5 December 2021: Timor-Leste vs Thailand

11 December 2021: Thailand vs Myanmar

14 December 2021: Philippines vs Thailand

18 December 2021: Thailand vs Singapore

