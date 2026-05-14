

Oracle Red Bull Racing today unveils a new collaboration with Crocs™, combining Formula One visual cues with Crocs’ comfort and bold design. The limited-edition collection includes two designs paired with a set of Jibbitz™ charms for personalisation.



At the centre of the collection is the Crocband™ Clog, which takes direct inspiration from Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Formula One car, putting engineering design cues front and centre of the silhouette.



From a sculpted rear wing heel to a raised halo detail and miniature driver featuring on the upper surface, the design mirrors the architectural look of the car.



Wheel-inspired elements sit along the sole, while aerodynamic lines flow through the body, complete with a mounted front wing above the toe.



Designed to look as fast as it feels, the Classic Runner takes inspiration from racing silhouettes and motorsport utility. Featuring a sleek body, cushioned comfort, and a gum rubber outsole built for extra grip, this style brings a technical edge to everyday movement.



Completing the collection, Oracle Red Bull Racing Jibbitz charms add a layer of personalisation. Motorsport-inspired and fully customisable, they allow fans to bring their own identity to the design.



Made for crews of all kinds, the Oracle Red Bull Racing x Crocs Collection delivers a bold technical aesthetic rooted in comfort, style and individuality. Starting May 21, fans can give ’em a test drive and purchase the collection on crocs.com and via select partners.