THONON-LES-BAINS, FRANCE – JULY 21: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe competes during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 16 a 26.1km individual time trial stage from Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains / #UCIWT / on July 21, 2026 in Thonon-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel won Stage 16 of the Tour de France, taking the 26.1-kilometre individual time trial from Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains.

Coming after the second rest day, the Tour’s only individual time trial gave the general classification contenders one final chance to gain time before the Alpine stages still to come. Here’s all you need to know:

The 26.1km route from Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains included the Côte de Larringes before a fast descent and a flat run to the finish on the shores of Lake Geneva, a test that rewarded riders able to combine climbing ability with power against the clock.

The win is Evenepoel’s second stage victory of this year’s race and comes in his debut Tour de France with Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe.

The result also strengthens Evenepoel’s position in the general classification, with the Alpine stages still to come as the next test for the overall contenders.

Remco Evenepoel said: “It feels amazing to be in such good shape in the Tour. It’s been a while since I’ve been on this level again, so to take two victories in a row is unbelievable.” He added: “I was feeling really good today. There was a lot of work behind the scenes, and to win this TT with such a performance, I’m just proud and happy.”

Evenepoel’s win gives Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe back-to-back stage victories heading into the Alps.

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