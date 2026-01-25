Applications received from fans living in all 211 FIFA Member Associations’ countries/territories in just 33 days

Hosts United States, Mexico and Canada among top applicant countries, alongside Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia

Fans will be notified of the outcome of their ticket applications by email no earlier than 5 February

The global excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has reached unprecedented levels, with more than half a billion ticket requests submitted during the Random Selection Draw ticket sales phase, which ran from Thursday, 11 December 2025 to Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

With each application validated by unique credit card data, fans placed an average of 15 million ticket requests per day over the 33-day application window, setting a new benchmark for demand in the history of world sport. Applications were received from fans living in all countries and territories where FIFA’s 211 Member Associations govern the game, underlining the truly global appeal of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™.

Apart from the host countries – the United States, Mexico and Canada – the highest number of applications came from fans residing in Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

The most coveted match in this sales phase was Colombia v. Portugal on Saturday, 27 June in Miami. The top 5 was completed by Mexico v. Korea Republic in Guadalajara on Thursday, 18 June; the final in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 19 July; the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June; and the round-of-32 match in Toronto on Thursday, 2 July – highlighting the exceptional appeal of both marquee fixtures and knockout-stage encounters across all three host nations.

“Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand – it’s a global statement. On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank and congratulate football fans everywhere for this extraordinary response,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Knowing how much this tournament means to people around the world, our only regret is that we cannot welcome every fan inside the stadiums. That is why we are committed to creating multiple ways for fans to be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 – through a wide range of fan experiences beyond the stadiums, both in person and online – so that as many people as possible can share in what will be the biggest sporting event ever staged.”

Following the closure of the Random Selection Draw application period, FIFA Ticketing will verify that ticket requests meet the application requirements and household limits prior to allocating tickets. Once this process is concluded and where demand exceeds available inventory, tickets will be allocated via a random selection process to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all applicants.

Fans will be notified of the outcome of their ticket applications by email no earlier than 5 February. All successful and partially successful ticket applicants will receive communications via email and subsequently will be automatically charged for their tickets. A partially successful application indicates that a fan will receive the number of tickets requested to a match, but not all matches requested. Fans who are unsuccessful in this phase will have another opportunity to purchase remaining inventory closer to the tournament, when the Last-Minute Sales phase opens. During this window, which runs until the end of the tournament, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are reminded that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred source for purchasing tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In addition, FIFA operates an official Resale/Exchange Marketplace for eligible ticket holders via FIFA.com/tickets. This initiative is aimed at safeguarding fans against invalid or unauthorised resale/exchange and is available to supporters subject to federal and local regulations.

Fans who would like to immediately purchase access to specific matches and are looking for a premium, elevated matchday experience can purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Additionally, fans can consider all-inclusive travel packages from Qatar Airways, which include match tickets, transport, hotel stays and flights. – www.fifa.com

