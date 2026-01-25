The Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s commitment towards elevating the standards of its top-level competitions, as outlined in its Vision and Mission, marked a significant milestone today after the AFC Competitions Committee recommended measures aimed at further enhancing the Confederation’s youth competitions at its fifth meeting held in Saudi Arabia.

Led by Chairperson Dr Tran Quoc Tuan, the Committee took the opportunity to wish the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026™ finalists – China PR and Japan – the very best of success ahead of today’s decider at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah and applauded the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for their impeccable hosting capabilities.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/committees.html/news/key-reforms-to-youth-competitions-recommended

