Công An Hà Nội FC made the ideal start to their latest attempt to win the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ title with victory over Lion City Sailors FC and Nguyễn Quang Hải is confident the Season 2024/25 runners-up can go on another strong run in the region’s premier club competition.

The reigning V.League 1 champions lost to Thailand’s Buriram United FC in a thrilling final of the inaugural edition before a disappointing second season saw the club miss out on a place in the semi-finals.

But after the 1-0 win over Lion City Sailors at Jalan Besar Stadium, Quang Hải believes the Mano Pölking-coached outfit can excel despite being drawn in Group B, which also features Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, Persib Bandung, PKR Svay Rieng FC, Shan United FC and Port FC.

“In order to start a perfect season, we always need a perfect start for the first game of the season. So, this year, we have a lot of good targets for the season,” he said.

“(The other teams in Group B) are very strong opponents. They are the biggest representatives of each country. As for ourselves, we are the strongest also, so we have to fight to get the best results amongst them.”

Quang Hải has been a mainstay at the club since his return to Vietnam from French club Pau FC in 2023 with his move to Công An Hà Nội followed a year later by the arrival of Pölking as coach.

The Brazilian tactician, a back-to-back winner of the ASEAN Championship with Thailand in 2020 and 2022, has brought a winning mentality to the club, leading Công An Hà Nội to the Vietnam National Cup in 2025 and the V.League 1 title last season.

Those trophies came in addition to the heart-breaking penalty shoot-out loss in the inaugural ASEAN Shopee Cup™ final following a 5-5 aggregate draw and Quang Hải believes Pölking’s high standards will continue to push the club to challenge for honours at home and abroad.

“Obviously that was one of the most unforgettable moments in everybody’s memory, but that only can fuel more flames to our ambition in this tournament this year,” he said of the loss to Buriram United two seasons ago.

“We are very lucky to have (Pölking) as coach. This is not the first season with him. I can proudly say we have a very deep understanding between one of our own.

“He’s always been a good coach, one who can understand everything on and off the pitch, so we just have to pay more attention on our results and the team performance.”

With the Shopee Cup™ now in its third season, the 29-year-old believes the region’s only official club competition will continue to go from strength to strength.

“Media wise, and from the technical point of view, I assessed that this is a very, very professional tournament,” said the playmaker, who featured for Vietnam in their recent ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ success.

“For this season, it’s the third time we have the chance to compete in this wonderful tournament. I wish everybody will keep pushing to get the tournament better and better.”

Công An Hà Nội will host JDT, last season’s semi-finalists, in their second Group B match on November 19 when the Shopee Cup™ returns for Matchday 2.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 18 / Group A

Tampines Rovers FC (SGP) v Ratchaburi FC (THA), Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore, 7.30pm (local) / 11.30am (GMT)

Ho Chi Minh City Police FC (VIE) v Buriram United FC (THA), Bình Dương Stadium, Hồ Chí Minh City, 7.30pm (local) / 12.30pm (GMT)

Borneo FC Samarinda (IDN) v Manila Digger FC (PHI), Segiri Stadium, Samarinda, 8pm (local) / 12pm (GMT)

Thursday, November 19 / Group B

Công An Hà Nội FC (VIE) v Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS), Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi, 7.30pm (local) / 12.30pm (GMT)

PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) v Port FC (THA), Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh, 7pm (local) / 12pm (GMT)

Persib Bandung (IDN) v Shan United FC (MYA), Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung, 7pm (local)

/ 12pm (GMT)

For more Shopee Cup™ news and other information, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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