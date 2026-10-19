Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) picked up the maximum 18 points from six matches played so far in the Malaysian Super League (MSL) 2026/27.

In the last matchday at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, the Southerners took the lead through Bergson Da Silva in the 26th minute, then Oscar Arribas added a second in the 42nd minute for them to take a 2-0 lead at the break.

Shahab Zahedi then added the third goal of the game in the 89th minute for JDT to maintain their perfect record.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC remained second with 15 points from five matches while Kuching City FC are third with 12 points from six games.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #JDT #Selangor

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