The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) have announced their coaching line-up for the national team for 2021.

“We have decided to bring in a coach to run the national training programme. For our main team there is no replacement because the existing coaches are already tested, experienced and qualified,” said Rionny Mainaky, PBSI Head of Coaching and Performance.

“Furthermore, we will face important tournaments this year, including the Tokyo Olympics. So, we don’t want to take risks. If there are changes, it might affect the programme and this in turn result in the players’ preparation being disrupted.’

PBSI COACHING PANEL for 2021

MEN’S SINGLES

FIRST

Head: Hendry Saputra

Assistant: Irwansyah

BACKUP

Head: Harry Hartono

Assistant: George Rimarcdi

Physical Trainer: Iwan Hermawan

WOMEN’S SINGLES

FIRST

Head: Rionny Mainaky

Assistant: Herli Djaenudin

BACKUP

Head: Asep Suharno

Pratama: Morico Harda

Physical Coach: Yansen Alpine

MEN’S DOUBLES

FIRST

Head: Herry Iman Pierngadi

Assistant: Aryono Miranat

BACKUP

Head: Thomas Indratjaja

Assistant: David Yedija Pohan

Physical Coach: Ricky Susiono

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

FIRST:

Head: Eng Hian

Assistant: Chafidz Yusuf

BACKUP

Head: Enroe Suryanto

Assistant: Prasetyo Restu Basuki

Physical Trainer: Ari Subarkah

MIXED DOUBLES

FIRST

Head: Richard Mainaky

Assistant: Nova Widianto

BACKUP

Head: Amon Sunaryo

Assistant: Muhammad Rijal

Physical Trainer: Felix Ari Bayu Martha

