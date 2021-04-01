The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) have announced their coaching line-up for the national team for 2021.
“We have decided to bring in a coach to run the national training programme. For our main team there is no replacement because the existing coaches are already tested, experienced and qualified,” said Rionny Mainaky, PBSI Head of Coaching and Performance.
“Furthermore, we will face important tournaments this year, including the Tokyo Olympics. So, we don’t want to take risks. If there are changes, it might affect the programme and this in turn result in the players’ preparation being disrupted.’
PBSI COACHING PANEL for 2021
MEN’S SINGLES
FIRST
Head: Hendry Saputra
Assistant: Irwansyah
BACKUP
Head: Harry Hartono
Assistant: George Rimarcdi
Physical Trainer: Iwan Hermawan
WOMEN’S SINGLES
FIRST
Head: Rionny Mainaky
Assistant: Herli Djaenudin
BACKUP
Head: Asep Suharno
Pratama: Morico Harda
Physical Coach: Yansen Alpine
MEN’S DOUBLES
FIRST
Head: Herry Iman Pierngadi
Assistant: Aryono Miranat
BACKUP
Head: Thomas Indratjaja
Assistant: David Yedija Pohan
Physical Coach: Ricky Susiono
WOMEN’S DOUBLES
FIRST:
Head: Eng Hian
Assistant: Chafidz Yusuf
BACKUP
Head: Enroe Suryanto
Assistant: Prasetyo Restu Basuki
Physical Trainer: Ari Subarkah
MIXED DOUBLES
FIRST
Head: Richard Mainaky
Assistant: Nova Widianto
BACKUP
Head: Amon Sunaryo
Assistant: Muhammad Rijal
Physical Trainer: Felix Ari Bayu Martha