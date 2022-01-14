PDRM FC and Selangor TOT United set the early pace in the 2022 Cuckoo Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) at the end of the first day of competition of Circuit 1 that was held at the Panasonic Sports Complex.

PDRM, under former Malaysian striker Addie Azwan Zainal, sidestepped Shah Alam City 6-3 – off goals from Afif Najmi (12th and 24th minute), Ridhwan Zainal (15th), Rushdi Husin (16th), Faisal Saharudin (22nd) and Rusyaidi Roslan (36th).

Firdaus Musa (2nd), Al Haziq Adnan (33r) and Ilyasha Alimin (34th) scored Shah Alam City’s goals.

On the other hand, Selangor edged Kuala Lumpur FC 3-1 when they found the target through Nurasyraaf Azle (7th minute), Aidil Shahril Rosli (16th) and Farhan Baahrim (40th).

KL’s only goal of the game came off Ali Imran Hasan in the 31st minute.

2022 CUCKOO MALAYSIA PREMIER FUTSAL LEAGUE

RESULTS

Kuala Lumpur 1-3 Selangor TOT United

PDRM FC 6-3 Shah Alam City

KL City FC 4-3 Terengganu

Kedah 3-3 TRW Kelantan FC

