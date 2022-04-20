A hattrick from Darika Peanpailun drove Thailand 7-0 past Myanmar in their opening game of the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2022 at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre in Pattaya.

Darika was on target in the 10th, 11th and 36th minute as Hatajchanok Tappakun (25th); Paerply Hujajpetch (26th), Sangrawee Meekham (27th) and Jenjira Bubpha (37th) added the other goals for the big win.

In the meantime, Thailand All-Stars also came out tops in their first game of the tournament when they whitewashed South Perth 3-0.

Sasikarn Tongdee (in the 6th minute), Ladawan Klinbukaew (8th) and Ketsarin Chanaphu (30th) scored the goals for Thailand All-Stars.

NSDF WOMEN’S FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

RESULTS

Thailand 7-0 Myanmar

Thailand All-Stars 3-0 South Perth

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...