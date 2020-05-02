The Shopee Liga One 2020 season may still be suspended but that has not prevented Persebaya Surabaya from unveiling the alternate jersey for the year.

Following the home and away colours which are green and white respectively, the alternate jersey stayed true to its traditional black colour from the past editions.

The jersey still maintained the logo of the club although it has been given a gold monochrome look alongside the black hue combined with a certain touch of gold at several areas to make it more elegant.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly affected our society but we are committed towards our desire to give the best to our diehard fans -the Bonek,” said Arizal Perdana, Senior Manager of Persebaya Store.

Other than the smashing look, the alternate jersey also has technological features with its anti-odour, anti-UV and also quick dry technology.

However, fans will have to be quick to snap up the new shirt considering that the Persebaya Store will only issue 100 pieces which had already gone on sale.