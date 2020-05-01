While the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex is already 70% into its construction, the main stadium is nearing completion.

Vat Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), said that the Morodok Techo National Stadium is already 80% complete with the stadium’s main structures fully installed.

The Morodok Techno National Stadium is the centerpiece of the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex, which is the venue of Cambodia’s hosting of the SEA Games in 2023.

It has a capacity of 70,000 with an all-seater making it one of the biggest in ASEAN. The cost of the stadium itself is USD 160m and is fully sponsored by China.

“Once completed, the Morodok Techo National Stadium will play hosts to national and international sporting events, especially the 32nd SEA Games in 2023,” added Chamroeun.

Chamroeun said that the National Stadium is expected to be completed by year end with the work to the roof, equipment and related infrastructures remaining.

It will be ready to play hosts by early 2021.