Persija Jakarta were just unstoppable when they lifted the inaugural 2021 Menpora Cup last night after beating Persib Bandung 4-1 on aggregate.

With the final played over two-legs, Persija were dominant throughout when they beat Persib 2-0 in the first leg in Sleman before wrapping up the title in the second leg at the Manahan Stadium in Solo last night with a 2-1 win.

In Solo after a deadlocked first half, Persija took the lead in the 52nd minute through Osvaldo Haay following a low cross from Riko Simanjuntak.

But Persib fought back in the 84th minute with a superb Ferdinand Sinaga freekick to put both teams on level but with Persija leading 3-1 on aggregate.

And even then, Persija were not finished yet when Simanjuntak made a fine finish from Haay’s hardwork right at the end for the win.

“Persija are the champion and it is an extraordinary gift for my birthday, “said Persija head coach Sudirman, whose team also picked up USD 139,000 prize money.

“Thank you to the players who fought hard and well. We were able to beat Persib twice. That is extraordinary for Persija.

“We dedicate this championship to the players and supporters. Thank you Jak Mania.”

