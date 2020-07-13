#Season Opener To Take Place This Weekend

The PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship is delighted to announce the new 2020 calendar following the green light for non-contact sports to resume on July 15, 2020.

The Championship will run an 8-round season this year. In compliance with the new racing SoP, at present, most of the races will run in closed circuits with no spectators allowed. However, this calendar will be subject to further amendments in the event of future changes to the SOP.

Once again, the PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship would like to thank everyone involved for their patience and understanding as the Championship navigated these uncharted waters. Our thanks go out to the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), the Sepang International Circuit, the various government agencies Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM), Majlis Keselamatan Negara (MKN), Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS), our corporate partners, the racing teams, riders, and all involved in the recovery of our nation.

On behalf of the Cub Prix community, we hope that you will continue to support our local motorsports, riders and drivers as we bring the excitement of Malaysian racing back to your TV screens.

2020 PETRONAS MALAYSIAN CUB PRIX CALENDAR (revised as of July 13, 2020)

Round 1 Sepang North 17 – 18 July, 2020

Round 2 Tangkak Racing Track 22 – 23 August, 2020

Round 3 Sepang South 2 – 3 September, 2020

Round 4 Kuala Terengganu 18 – 19 September, 2020

Round 5 Tangkak Racing Track 10 – 11 October, 2020

Round 6 Sepang South 31 October – 1 November, 2020

Round 7 Sepang [to be confirmed]

Round 8 Tangkak Racing Track 12 – 13 December, 2020

