The 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship campaign will conclude with a pair of European races in Spain and Italy, after the current regional security situation and its effect on freight and travel arrangements obliged the cancellation of the planned events in Qatar and Bahrain.

Following the postponement of the Qatar 1812km from its original date in March to later in the year, the decision has now been taken – due to the continued uncertainty in the region – to replace the final two rounds with races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The inaugural 6 Hours of Barcelona will take place over the weekend of 16-18 October, and will mark the first time FIA WEC has visited the track, which has in recent years successfully hosted the European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup.

Monza, meanwhile, has a long association with the pinnacle of international endurance racing stretching back more than 60 years, having welcomed the FIA World Sportscar Championship on multiple occasions – yielding victories for heroes of the sport such as John Surtees, Mario Andretti and Jacky Ickx.

From 2021 to 2023, FIA WEC travelled to ‘The Temple of Speed’ for three consecutive seasons, resulting in triumphs for Toyota and Alpine. The 2026 edition of the 6 Hours of Monza will be held on 6-8 November. The calendar change is subject to the approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

This announcement comes alongside further updates to the International Sporting Calendar, including for the FIA Formula One World Championship, and the FIA Karting World Championship event that was due to take place in Bahrain concurrently with the FIA WEC finale.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Barcelona and Monza to host FIA World Endurance Championship rounds later this year. The FIA has worked closely with our partners in Qatar and Bahrain in recent months to explore every option to preserve both events this season. But due to the ongoing situation in the region, the safety of our teams, colleagues, and motorsport fans remains our highest priority. These are never easy decisions, but protecting the wellbeing of our motorsport community will always come first.

“My thanks to all of our Member Clubs who have helped make these updates possible, the Lusail International Circuit, the Bahrain International Circuit and our championship colleagues whose partnership and support throughout this process reflects the very best of our sport. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the situation in the region, and we look forward to returning when circumstances allow.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO, FIA WEC, said: “A matter of days after the current Middle East crisis began back at the end of February, we acted quickly in postponing the Qatar event until later in the year, just before Bahrain. A few weeks ago, we were optimistic about being able to race at both venues, but unfortunately, the present situation obliges us to switch to an alternative plan.

“We have duly resolved to replace those two end-of-season rounds with Barcelona and Monza. Logistically, it was imperative to take this decision now to allow manufacturers, teams and the FIA WEC organisation to make all necessary arrangements.

“I would like to warmly thank Qatar and Bahrain for their understanding in these times. We have been in constant dialogue with both tracks and their national federations, and are proud of the close, long-standing relationships we have built in the Middle East. They are hugely important and well-established events in FIA WEC, and will remain so for many years to come.”

Pierre Fillon, President, Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said: “We are navigating an exceptionally complex period in the Middle East. Together with Frédéric Lequien, we have been monitoring developments on a daily basis and working closely and transparently with all stakeholders to identify the best possible solution.

“The ACO has built strong and lasting relationships with governments, motorsport federations, promoters and partners across the Middle East. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our colleagues in Qatar and Bahrain for their remarkable commitment and for the considerable efforts they have made over recent weeks in an attempt to preserve these two events.

“We are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to race in Qatar and Bahrain this year. These countries have become important members of the FIA World Endurance Championship family, and I want to be very clear – we are fully committed to returning to both venues in 2027 as scheduled. We already look forward to being reunited with our partners and fans there.

“In the meantime, I would also like to thank Barcelona and Monza for their responsiveness and for welcoming the World Championship at such short notice. I have no doubt that both circuits will provide an outstanding stage for endurance racing.”

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President, Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), said: “We fully respect the decision taken by the FIA WEC to call off this year’s Qatar 1812km. Our commitment to this partnership remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to working closely with both the FIA and the WEC to deliver an exceptional event when the championship returns to Lusail International Circuit.

“We are grateful to our fans, partners, teams and the wider motorsport community for their continued support, understanding and confidence. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in the near future.”

Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive, Bahrain International Circuit, said: “Over recent weeks, we have been in close coordination with our colleagues at FIA WEC and other stakeholders. Whilst we are naturally disappointed not to be hosting the pinnacle of world endurance racing in 2026, we support the decision, which is in the best interests of all involved.

“On behalf of all of us at BIC, I thank the entire FIA WEC community for their support and we look forward to welcoming the return of the series next year, together with fans from all around the world.”

The modifications to the series’ 2026 schedule have no impact upon the nine-round 2027 calendar, which remains as announced on 12 June.

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