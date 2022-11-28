A late winner from Lim Pisoth gave defending champions Phnom Penh Crown FC a valuable 3-2 win over Visakha FC as they stormed into the lead of the Championship Round of the Cambodian Premier League 2022.

In a pulsating encounter at the Prince Stadium, both teams were tied scoreless at the half before Pisoth opened account in the 56th minute to give Crown the lead.

Ouk Sovann then snatched a 72nd minute equaliser for Visakha as Yudai Ogawa restored the advantage for Crown with an 81st minute finish.

But just when homesters Visakha thought that they had at least a point in the bag with a Marcos Vinicius’ equaliser (90th+1), Pisoth would have the final say with the winning goal just before the final whistle.

The win has given Crown the lead at the top of the Championship Round of the CPL 2022 with 49 points from 26 matches played – the same as second-placed Visakha FC and Svay Rieng FC.

In the meantime at the Svay Rieng Stadium, the home team scored two goals in the second half to secure a 2-1 victory over Boeung Ket FC.

Our Phearon puts Boeung Ket FC ahead in the 59th minute as Svey Rieng then replied through veteran Prak Mony Udom (61st minute) and Hikaru Mizuno (75th) for the win.

CAMBODIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

RESULTS

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng 2-1 Boeung Ket FC

Visakha FC 2-3 Phnom Penh Crown

CURRENT STANDINGS

Pictures Courtesy #PhnomPenhCrown #PreahKhanReachSvayRieng

