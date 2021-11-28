The lack of time and adaptability might be an issue but for Laos’ newly unveiled frontman Billy Ketkeophomphone, it is important that the team play with their heart.

The France-based Ketkeophomphone had only recently received the green light to play for the Laos national side and he will feature at next month’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

The 31-year-old will join the Laos national side in Singapore early next month as the team looks to put in a more credible performance.

“The fact is football is not an individual sport, so it is important that we look to play as a team. We have to play with a lot of heart,” said Ketkeophomphone, who currently plays for Dunkerque in France’s Lique 2.

“It has been a long process for me to obtain the Lao passport, so definitely I am looking forward to joining the national team. I would try to bring all my experience of European football to the younger players.”

Ketkeophomphone started his career with French side FC Strasbourg (2009-2011) before signing for Swiss side FC Sion (2011-2012).

From 2012 up until last year, Ketkeophomphone had donned the colours of Tours FC, Angers SCO, AJ Auxerre and SO Cholet.

“Physically, I am at the top of my game as I have been training for months with my club. I am in good shape and I am ready,” added Ketkeophomphone.

“I might need a little adaptation time as I will be with new teammates and also getting used to the prevailing weather. But I am sure everything will go well because football is a universal language.”

For the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, Laos are in Group B against Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.

