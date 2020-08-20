Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong was visibly elated with the commitment of the senior players at the recent centralised training camp.

He said after the camp that the players showed a lot of dedication and the right spirit in the camp that was started on 23 July 2020 alongside the younger players from the Under-19 team.

“We started with some light training in the first three days of camp. Then, it was back to the normal load. And the mentality and also the spirit that was shown in the camp was very high. This is certainly good for the national team,” said Tae-yong.

In the meantime, Tae-yong has welcomed the decision to postpone the remaining qualifying matches of this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup to 2021.

“It is certainly good as this will allow us the chance to look at more players than we would have had otherwise. We plan to have the next centralised camp in November or December,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...