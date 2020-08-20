Lalenok United FC made a winning start to their Group A campaign of the Horario Copa FFTL 2020 when they saw out Assalam FC 2-0 this evening at the Dili Stadium.

The 2019 Timor Leste league champions prised open the Assalam defense after 17 minutes with a strike from Daniel Adade as Elias Mesquita then added the second goal in the 31st minute of play.

Assalam tried to get back into the game after the break but Lalenok were just in their element as they stuck to their guns for the win.

Lalenok’s next game will be against Zebra FC on 29 August 2020.

Tomorrow’s match will see AS Ponta Leste taking on Atletico Ultramar in a Group B tie.

