Former Thai champions Police Tero FC have signed Malaysian international Mohamadou Sumareh ahead of the Thai League 1 restart this weekend.

The signing of the 25-year-old was confirmed by the club on their official Facebook page.

“Greetings to all supporters of Police Tero FC. I am looking forward to see you all in Bangkok. Thank you,” said Sumareh in the video clip.

Sumareh’s move to Police Tero has quelled the uncertainty over his future with Pahang where he will join fellow Malaysian international Dominic Tan at the club.

