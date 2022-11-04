|
Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) have reached an agreement to keep the WorldSBK Portuguese Round at the Portimao circuit until 2027.
The circuit has been part of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship since 2008, with the exception of 2016. Since then, it witnessed some thrilling WorldSBK action over the 14 years, hosting 29 WorldSBK races and countless memories.
The Portuguese circuit has been the scene to some memorable WorldSBK moments since it first hosted the Championship back in 2008, from Troy Bayliss’ double win in 2008 in his final round before retirement, to Ben Spies’ 2009 title, claimed by overhauling Noriyuki Haga in a stunning season finale.
More recently, the fierce battling of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea from 2021 hit the headlines, as well as Alvaro Bautista’s superb win in Race 2 of 2022. The 2023 round promises to deliver more of the same and the paddock looks forward to the annual trip to the Algarve until at least 2027.