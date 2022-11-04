Paulo Pinheiro, AIA CEO:

"We are proud to have retained our association with WorldSBK and to host the Portuguese Round for another five years. As well as being one of the most high-profile events in world motorsport, WorldSBK was the inaugural event at AIA Portimao when we opened our gates for the very first time in 2008, and that makes it an important and special part of our history. The racing is always thrilling, the fans love it and come in their thousands, and it is a great opportunity for us to show off the beautiful Algarve region." Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:

“We are delighted to have reached this contract extension of five more seasons with the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. The Portuguese Round has always been a key event of the Championship and having it back until 2027 highlights the importance of the venue on the WorldSBK calendar. We look forward to continuing to work with the circuit to keep building on a popular event. It’s always a hit with the fans but also with the riders and the paddock community. The circuit’s spectacular layout always provides some great action and the on-site experience meets the highest standards thanks to the venue’s world-class facilities.”