Teams from across ASEAN scored a positive start to their campaign in the third-round qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

At the Go Dau Stadium, ASEAN champions Vietnam crushed neighbours Laos 5-0 in Group F with goals from Châu Ngọc Quang in the 11th minute, Nguyễn Văn Vĩ (44th and 50th), Nguyễn Hai Long (63rd) and Nguyễn Quang Hải (84th).

In the other game of Group F, Malaysia outplayed Nepal 2-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium with goals from Hector Hevel in the 29th minute and La’Vere Corbin-Ong (71st).

At the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, host Myanmar started their Group E with a narrow 2-1 victory over Afghanistan.

The goals for Myanmar were scored by Than Paing in the 28th minute and Maung Maung Lwin in the 75th minute.

At the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, former ASEAN champions Thailand edged Sri Lanka by just the solitary goal coming off Patrik Gustavsson in the 43rd minute.

In Group A, the Philippines were 4-1 winners over the Maldives at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas.

The Philippines were on target through Jefferson Tabinas early in the sixth minute, Bjorn Kristensen (19th), Randy Schneider (77th) and Sandro Miguel Reyes (90th+2).

Maldives’ goal was scored by Ali Fasir in the 62nd minute.

On the other hand, Timor Leste were unlucky to start their Group A campaign with a defeat when they went down 1-0 on the road to Tajikistan.

Vahdat Hanonov gave the home team the lead early in the third minute at the Republic Central Stadium in Dushanbe.

Elsewhere, Singapore began their Group C with a scoreless draw against Hong Kong at the National Stadium in Kallang while Brunei Darussalam was crushed 5-0 away to Lebanon in Group B.

At the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Lebanon’s goals were scored by Malek Fakhro in the 5th and 28th minute, Samy Merheg (21st), Husseyn Chakroun (33rd) and Mohamad Haidar (90th).

The next round of qualification matches will be played on 10 June 2025.

