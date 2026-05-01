Defending champions China and 2022 winners India both advanced to the Thomas Cup 2026 semi-finals in commanding, identical fashion on Friday, overwhelming their respective opponents 3–1 in Horsens to set up a mouth-watering last-four showdown.

CHINA 3–0 MALAYSIA

China’s campaign received a significant boost with the return of world number one Shi Yu Qi, who had missed the latter stages of the group stage through illness. He wasted no time displaying the quality that made him No.1, his opening against Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao with precision shots to take the first game 21–10.

Leong, showing the fighting spirit that has defined Malaysia’s campaign, then dragged Shi into a high-tempo second game, winning 21–16 to force a decider. But Shi showed his quality with deceptive net game and explosive cross-court smashes, which proved too much for Jun. Hao as he closed out a 21–9 finish to hand China the early momentum.

Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang then stepped up but were pushed to the limit by Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik in a flat-and-fast badminton match. The opening game saw both pairs trading set points before Liang/ Wang clinched it 24–22 with a thunderous smash down the middle. The second game was more straightforward, with the Chinese pair dominating 21–14 to put China on the brink of the semi-finals.

The task of sealing then was left to reigning All England champion Li Shifeng, who faced 20-year-old Justin Hoh in the second singles. Li played with the composure of a seasoned champion, neutralising Hoh’s aggression with exceptional defensive coverage and clinical counter-attacking to wrap up a 21–13, 21–12 victory. China were through.

INDIA 3–0 CHINESE TAIPEI

India were equally clinical with Lakshya Sen, the world number one doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and rising star Ayush Shetty each delivering when it mattered most.

Sen opened against Chinese Taipei’s evergreen Chou Tien-chen in a close and tight match. The Indian ace dropped a tight opening game 18–21 before clawing back in a dramatic second-game deuce battle, snatching it 22–20. With momentum firmly on his side, Sen dominated the decider with sharp cross-court drops that tired the veteran Taiwanese campaigner, eventually closing out 21–17 to give India a vital 1–0 lead.

Rankireddy/Shetty then took on the formidable pairing of Chiu Hsiang-chieh and Olympic gold medallist Wang Chi-lin in a doubles rubber of the highest quality. The Indians found an extra gear in the decider, their superior court coverage and Chirag’s predatory net presence overwhelmed the Taipei pair in a 23–21, 19–21, 21–12 win.

The knockout blow was delivered by Ayush Shetty, who took on All England champion Lin Chun-yi and played with maturity well beyond his years. While Lin looked to impose himself physically, Shetty’s defensive discipline was impenetrable, masterfully working all four corners of the court to induce a string of errors from a frustrated Lin. The young Indian took the first set 21–16 and never looked back, sealing the semi-final berth with a clinical 21–17 finish in the second.

India, bundled out in the quarter-finals by China in 2024, are back in the last four. They will face the winner of the France-Japan semi-final. China, meanwhile, await the winner of Thailand versus Denmark in the other semi-final.

Results — Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals (May 1, Session 1)

China beat Malaysia 3–0

India beat Chinese Taipei 3–0

Semi-Finals — Saturday, May 2

China vs Thailand/Denmark

India vs Japan/France

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