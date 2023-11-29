Driver: Sergio Pérez & Jake Dennis

Car: RB19

Laps: Checo 117, Jake 124

Best time: Checo 1:24.715, Jake 1:25.666

Circuit length: 5.281 km

At the end of a record-breaking season, which saw the most dominant and successful campaign by a team in Formula One history, featuring 21 wins and victory in both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships, and a 1-2 finish in the latter, for the first time in the Team’s history, Oracle Red Bull Racing today closed the year with a successful post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Rounding off a year, which saw an unprecedented 15 consecutive win streak for the Team, 14 pole positions and 1,149 laps led, Sergio “Checo” Perez took part at the end-of-season Tyre Test, while Oracle Red Bull Racing Reserve Driver, Jake Dennis was in action in the Young Driver Test.

Between them, they put in a combined total of 241 laps as the double title-winning RB19 took to the track for the final time.

Checo said: “It was a very positive day, there was still lots to learn. It was important to put in the time, I drove more than twice the race distance today and I am pleased with the work we have done. Especially coming straight out of a race here, everything is still super fresh and the track was very representative, especially in the afternoon, so it was a productive test. We collected some good information for next season and it’s a great way to finish such a dominant year.”

Jake added: “What an amazing car! It was a very special day for me. In FP1 you sort of just jump in and try and survive, whereas today you can push the limits a little bit more and really understand the car. And I think we did just that. Between Checo and I, we got a lot of data for the Team. Obviously, my role today was a little bit different to Checo’s, but from my perspective we’ve got a lot of data to take back to the simulator side and try to improve things further for the RB20 and in general development. I enjoyed every lap out there, it’s been a great day.”

Gianpiero Lambiase, Head of Race Engineering, said: “We got through everything that we were hoping to achieve today. For Checo, it was a case of tidying up a few areas that he had some remaining question marks over throughout the season, which we completed and got some really good data. For Jake, it was about getting him even more familiar with the car. We looked at some various trade-offs between mechanical and aero test items that he can then look to provide some feedback on for his race support with us on the simulator, which is vital for us in our development for 2024.”

Like this: Like Loading...