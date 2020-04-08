Mills – the official kit supplier to the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) – have joined the fight against the Coronavirus by supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health frontliners.

Alongside PSSI, the decision was made by Mills to supply the PPE to the medical frontliners as it is the equipment that they desperately need.

Fachry Assegaff, Mills’ Marketing Communication Mills said that 1,000 PPE will be delivered to the hospitals and venues which have been specifically selected for patients battling COVID-19.

“The PPE will be delivered to these places within Jakarta and also out of the city,” said Fachry. ‘We hope that through our small effort, it will help in the battle against COVID-19.”