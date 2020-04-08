Red Bull Racing Esports signs it’s 12th driver for the 2020 season, Bence Bánki. Bence will be racing in the ADAC GT Series, alongside his teammate Nestor Garcia.

Bence was crowned 2018 Esports WTCR OSCARO World Champion, immediately making his mark by winning the season opener in Hungary. He also won the Leaderboard Championship by setting four lap records during the year in the hot lap qualifiers.

2019 was also huge year for Bence, finishing third in the ADAC GT Masters Esports series, making his debut on ProjectCars2 where he helped his team reach the Grand Final and earning a fourth place finish in the 2019 WTCR OSCARO Esports season.

Bence commented: “Joining the Red Bull Racing Esports Team is an enormous honour, a responsibility which I’ll take very seriously. It’s every sim racer’s dream to represent such a fantastic brand. The Team have been extremely helpful and made me feel at home from the very first day. 2020 will be an intense year for all of us and I’m determined to help the Team reach new heights in touring and GT racing. We all share the same passion for racing, and I’m confident we’ll reach our goals together.”

Bence Bánki Profile

Nationality: Slovakia

Age: 22 (Born: 13 Dec 1998)

Lives: Budapest, Hungary

Career Start: 2016