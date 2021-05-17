Coverage of all PURE ETCR events across 2021 season

Agreement brings all-electric motorsport to fans in sub-Saharan Africa

Ground-breaking new series to begin in June

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, is delighted to announce a major new partnership with South Africa’s premier sports broadcaster, SuperSport.

Established in 1987 and spreading its broadcast wings into neighbouring countries eight years later, SuperSport can now boast over 20 million subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa, all enjoying a mix of local and international sport, including the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.

Currently SuperSport features 35 channels, including 10 broadcasting in high-definition, and is available in 54 countries.

In 2020 South Africa accounted for sales of more electrified vehicles than any other country in Africa and globally only four countries possess a greater charger-to-car ratio following the systematic creation of a domestic infrastructure in recent years.

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, will host its first full season in 2021 with a calendar comprising five all-action events in Europe and Asia, beginning at Autdromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, Italy, on June 18-20.

The competing machines are the most powerful touring cars ever built with a peak power of 500kW – the equivalent of 670bhp – generated by their electric motors.

Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “We are very pleased to secure this broadcast agreement with SuperSport, which will introduce PURE ETCR to an audience of over 20 million potential new fans in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. South Africa has been ahead of the game in its preparation of a charging infrastructure ahead of what we all expect will be a major rise in the sales of electrified vehicles in the coming years. At PURE ETCR one of our key objectives is to switch people on to the immense potential of electromobility and this fantastic broadcast agreement will surely help us to achieve this.”

