High Class Racing extends lead in GT2 European Series standings

Audi customer teams score class wins in Latvia and South Africa

Audi R8 LMS on the podium in the ADAC GT Masters

Four weeks after its two victories at the season opener in Monza, the Audi R8 LMS GT2 continued its winning streak in the new GT2 European Series at the second round at Hockenheim.

Audi R8 LMS GT2

Two victories at Hockenheim: The Audi R8 LMS GT2, the most powerful model in the Audi Sport customer racing line-up with 470 kW (640 hp), continued its winning streak in the new GT2 European Series with two more victories.

In changeable conditions at the Hockenheimring, the good strategy of the High Class Racing team proved to be a decisive factor: Mark Patterson, who had started the race from fourth position in the #33 Audi R8 LMS GT2, defended his position until the pit stop.

After changing to slicks, teammate Anders Fjordbach made up ground on the competition, moving from third to first within one lap, and won by 55.7 seconds. In the second race, the High Class Racing duo scored their third win in four races and extended their lead in the Pro-Am standings to 23 points.

Two more Audi customer teams celebrated podium finishes with the Audi R8 LMS GT2 at Hockenheim: In the first race, Peter Guelinckx and Bert Longin from the PK Carsport team finished third, while in the second round, Stéphane Ratel and Luca Pirri took second place in LP Racing’s R8 LMS GT2.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Podium in the ADAC GT Masters: Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller started the new ADAC GT Masters season with a podium finish. At the season opener at Oschersleben, the duo started Saturday’s race in the Audi R8 LMS #29 of Team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport from third on the grid and defended this position all the way to the finish in changeable weather. After the first race weekend, Montaplast by Land-Motorsport occupies third place in the team standings.

Safety Cars in a new design: The Official Cars of Audi Sport in the ADAC GT Masters were presented in the pink look of the series partner BWT for the first time at the season opener in Oschersleben. Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, handed over the new safety cars, the leading car and vehicles for the race management. Audi Sport has already been a partner of the ADAC GT Masters for the tenth year.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Two class wins in South Africa: At the second round of the South African Extreme Supercars race series at Phakisa, Marius Jackson in an Audi R8 LMS GT4, being the only competitor, won Class C in both races, finishing ninth in the first and tenth in the second sprint to achieve a top ten overall result in each race.

Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)

Victory and podium finishes in Latvia: Audi customer team LV Racing scored one victory and one second place with the Audi RS 3 LMS in the Baltic Touring Car Championship (BaTCC). At the season opener at Riga, Valters Zviedris drove to second place in the TCR category in the first sprint race. In the second heat, the 20-year-old Latvian crossed the finish line as the winner after 14 laps with a wafer-thin lead of 0.897 seconds. In the six-hour endurance race, Valters Zviedris finished third in the TCR class together with his teammates Ivars Vallers and Konstantin Calko in the team’s Audi RS 3 LMS.

Third place in Japan: In the second round of the TCR Japan at Autopolis, Japan’s Masanobu Kato in the Audi RS 3 LMS of Audi Team Mars kept a cool head in a turbulent race action with many spins and off-track excursions. Kato crossed the finish line in third place after ten laps in Saturday’s race. Due to the extremely adverse weather conditions, Sunday’s race was cancelled.

Coming up next week

21–23/05 Pergusa (I), round 1, Campionato Italiano GT Endurance

21–23/05 Mosport (CDN), round 3, GT4 America SprintX

21–23/05 Fuji (J), round 3, Super Taikyu Series

22–23/05 Goianá (BR), round 1, TCR South America

22–23/05 Hockenheim (D), round 4, 24H Series

22–23/05 Hockenheim (D), round 2, Belcar Endurance Championship

22–23/05 Brands Hatch (GB), round 1, British GT

