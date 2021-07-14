The Qatar Football Association and ASEAN Football Federation, in partnership with the Josoor Institute, today concluded the events of the third webinar in their “Digital Learning” series – held from 12th to 14th July 2021. The online seminar aimed to examine many aspects of major sporting events hosting in the post-covid era.

Experts in safety and security, volunteer management, venue management, fan engagement, services management and more delivered insightful presentations designed to equip those attending with practical insight.

This was the third webinar to be held by the QFA, with the participation of all 12 AFF Member Associations and in partnership with Josoor Institute.

Like the first and the second, it is part of the digital education series to strengthen cooperation and activate the Memorandum of Understanding between QFA and ASEAN Football Federations.

The program included sessions covering many topics during the three days of the symposium. The first day focused mainly on competition and Volunteer Management, Fan Engagement; the lectures focused on Competition and Volunteer Management, Fan Engagement. The interactive sessions were conducted by Abdulla Al Ansari, Competitions Operations, Qatar Stars League, Samantha Sifah, Fan Engagement Expert, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and Rasha Al Qarni, Executive Human Resource Director, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Day 2 of the webinar emphasized Services, the Media & the Broadcast and Transport Management. Speakers included Tony Touma, Hospitality Management, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Marianna Grigoraki, the Media Operations Cluster Manager, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, then Maria Spalarki, Broadcast Expert, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and finally, Naoufal Amor, Senior Transport Specialist, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

The webinar concluded with a discussion panel addressing Venue Operations, Safety & Security and Medical, which consisted of Nikita Minchenko, Venue Operations Planning Manager, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and Jassim Al Kaabi, Director Safety and Security, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and Gordon Penney HSSE Corporate Senior Manager, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

In the words of Mr. Saoud Al-Mohannadi, QFA’s Vice-President: “Building on a common understanding of the importance to extending capacity in the football industry across the ASEAN region, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we were delighted to collaborate with the ASEAN Football Federation and partner with the Josoor Institute, within the spirit and framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2019.

“I am grateful for the participation of representatives of the QFA, AFF and Josoor Institute who were involved in organizing this beneficial and efficient online workshop series, and we look forward to furthering fruitful and constructive cooperation in the future.”

For his part, AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, commented: “Similar to the previous instalments, this third webinar has armed the participants from our respective national associations with critical information and in-depth knowledge that will benefit them in their football operations. I thank the speakers and experts who delivered insightful presentations and shared their experiences with us over the last three days. On behalf of the AFF, I would like to express our thanks to the Qatar FA and officials from QFA and AFF involved with organizing this event. We also record our appreciation to Jasoor Institute for developing this webinar series.”

#AFF

