Newcastle Jets are pleased to announce Ash Wilson has extended her tenure as Westfield W-League Head Coach for a further season.

Executive Chairman Shane Mattiske said; “We’re very pleased to confirm our continued commitment to Ash Wilson as our W-League Head Coach.

“The W-League is a valued part of our Club and our community, and we see Ash as an important leader for the Jets and for our W-League team.”

The Club’s first female W-League coach, Wilson took charge of the team last season after five years serving as assistant to Craig Deans.

For more, please click on https://www.newcastlejetsfc.com.au/news/ash-wilson-extends-w-league-coaching-tenure?s=03

