Eoon Qi Xuan kept her unbeaten record intact to confirm her status as the girls’ singles champion of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge Final Round here today in Bukit Kiara.

In the final game of the girls’ singles, Qi Xuan showed her quality as she fended off a determined fight from K. Lethsaana to win 21-10, 21-18 for the title.

“The more important factor is that I was able to win all the matches this week. I showed that I can control my mental approach, so as not to be too hasty for the points.

“But in terms of my position against the senior players, it is still far off as there are areas which I need to improve especially in strengthening my legs,” said Qi Xuan.

Youngster Myisha Mohd Khairul finished the week on third in the girls’ singles after beating Tang Zhing Yi in straight set 21-14, 21-10.

In the meantime, Justin Hoh recorded his third victory in the boys’ singles after knocking off Ong Ken Yon 22-20, 21-10 to snatch the top spot where he is almost assured of taking the title.

Justin is on the same three points with Wyman Goh who overcame Ter Chun Long 21-18, 21-14.

“If course, it feels good to win but I am trying hard not get stressed out on the game tomorrow. Even though I am the youngest player in the boys’ singles group, I want to prove to the coaches who have given me the confidence to do well,” said Justin.

In the boys’ doubles, seniors Lwi Sheng Hao-Yap Roy King confirmed their status as champions while another senior pair, Choong Hon Jian-Nur Firdaus Azman finished second.

In the girl’s doubles, Teoh Mei Xing-Yap Ling made it two wins from two matches to top the standings.

Mei Xing-Yap Ling were forced to work hard before beating Pearly Tan-Toh Ee Wei in three sets, 21-17, 18-21, 21-18.

“We managed to control our emotions well playing against the younger players. We played without any pressure and we were able to stick to the game plan which has been set.

“Our partnership is getting better since the first time we played together in 2018,” said Mei Xing.

RESULTS

Boys’ Singles

Lee Shun Yang – Jacky Kok Jing Hong (21-13, 21-10)

Wyman Goh – Ter Chun Long (21-18, 21-14)

Justin Hoh – Ong Ken Yon (22-20, 21-10)

Girls’ Singles

Myisha Mohd Khairul – Tan Zhing Yi (21-14, 21-10)

Eoon Qi Xuan – K. Letshaana (21-10, 21-18)

Boys’ Doubles

Muhd Haikal Nazri / Wan Muhd ​​Arif Wan Junaidi – Beh Chun Meng / Goh Boon Zhe (20-22, 21-16, 21-18)

Lwi Sheng Hao / Yap Roy King – Choong Hon Jian / Nur Firdaus Azman (walked over)

Girls’ Doubles

Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow – Cheng Su Yin / Goh Pei Kee (walked over)

Teoh Mei Xing / Yap Ling – Pearly Tan / Toh Ee Wei (21-17, 18-21, 21-18)

