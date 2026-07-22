Seven-times champions Thailand travel to Vientiane to begin their quest for a record-extending eighth title as Anthony Hudson’s side take on hosts Laos in Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Saturday.

The War Elephants won their most recent title in 2022 and have appeared in each of the last three finals, losing to Vietnam in the 2024 edition to narrowly miss out on lifting the trophy once again.

Hudson has selected a squad that features a mix of youth and experience, with Buriram United FC trio Chatchai Bootprom, Pansa Hemviboon and Narubadin Weerawatnodom providing title-winning nous.

All three have been involved in their club side’s domination of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, with Buriram United winning back-to-back titles in the regional tournament, and that know-how will be vital at national team level.

Thailand will be taking on a Laos squad backed by the home fans at New Laos National Stadium as coach Vladica Grujic leads the country into the tournament for the first time.

The widely-travelled 63-year-old previously worked as assistant coach with Laos in 2011 under Hans-Peter Schaller and the Serbia-born former forward will be charged with steering his squad to a best-ever performance.

Laos have never progressed beyond the group stage of the competition and last won a match in 2004 with a 2-1 win over Cambodia that came courtesy of a second half double by Chalana Luang-Amath.

Malaysia, meanwhile, visit Myanmar’s Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon looking to make a positive start to their campaign under returning interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

Tan has taken over from the departed Peter Cklamovski and brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously led his nation to the final in 2018, where they lost narrowly to Vietnam.

The 58-year-old was also involved in Malaysia’s solitary title win, working as an assistant coach to K. Rajagopal in 2010, and his understanding of the ASEAN scene will give him confidence he can steer his country to another positive result.

The Malaysians will face a Myanmar side being led by former Hong Kong and DPR Korea coach Jørn Andersen after the Norwegian was appointed to the role earlier this month.

Andersen has a reputation for producing hard working, energetic teams and Myanmar will benefit from his organisational skills as the country attempts to reach the knock-out rounds of the competition for the first time since 2016.

The Philippines complete the Group B line-up with Carles Cuadrat’s side commencing their campaign on Tuesday on home soil against Myanmar with the country looking to advance to the semi-finals for the second tournament in a row and a sixth in total.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, regarded as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and kicks-off on Friday with an Opening Ceremony in Phnom Penh followed by the first two Group A matches. Cambodia will host Singapore while Timor-Leste take on defending champions Vietnam in Chonburi.

Comprehensive coverage of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 is available at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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