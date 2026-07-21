Mitchell Callahan earns his second consecutive M32 victory, topping a 10-team fleet at New York Yacht Club Race Week.

The 2026 M32 U.S. National Championship delivered exactly the kind of close, high-performance racing the class is known for.

When the final race concluded Sunday afternoon, Ryan McKillen’s Surge had reclaimed the championship belt, overcoming a two-point overnight deficit to Bill Ruh’s Pursuit with a dominant final-day performance during New York Yacht Club Race Week.

With McKillen sidelined by a shoulder injury, Mitchell Callahan once again stepped into the driver’s seat and continued an impressive start to his M32 career. Competing in just his second regatta with the class, Callahan became an undefeated winner because of a spectacular 1-1-5-1-3 scoreline on Championship Sunday.

“It feels great,” said Callahan. “More than anything, I’m grateful Ryan gave me the opportunity again. The guys in front of me were totally flawless. I’m just a small part of this. Saturday was a blast. It was my first time sailing with the reef in, and it got super sporty. This regatta was completely different from the last one [NYYC Annual Regatta].”

McKillen was equally complimentary of his young helmsman.

“Happy to keep the squad on the water while I’m waiting for my shoulder injury to heal,” said McKillen. “Super impressive for Mitchell to step in and win two in a row on the helm. Credit and congrats to all of the guys.”

An Ever-Changing Championship

Over three days and 14 races, the leaderboard never stayed still. Friday belonged to Surge, who opened the regatta in light air with two race victories to take the early lead.

Saturday saw Pursuit answer back. Bill Ruh’s team mastered the heavy air day with an exceptional 1-2-3-1-4 scoreline, taking over the top spot heading into the final day. Ruh is fielding a new all-American roster this year.

Sunday belonged to Surge. Breezy, sunny Newport conditions settled the championship, with Surge overturning the overnight deficit to secure the title by 12 points, earning them the coveted M32 U.S. National Championship winners belt again.

Final Overall Standings

🥇 Surge (Ryan McKillen / Mitchell Callahan) – 38

🥈 Pursuit (Bill Ruh) – 50

🥉 YoungBlood (Miles Julien) – 59

4️⃣ Tuuci (Dougan Clarke / Cy Thompson) – 64

5️⃣ Rated X (Charlie Julien) – 77

Inspiring the Next Generation

Sunday evening shifted the focus from today’s champions to tomorrow’s.

Dozens of youth sailors gathered at Midtown Race Club for a SailGP athlete meet-and-greet and outdoor screening of the sailing classic Wind. Young sailors toured M32s, met professional sailors Andrew Campbell, Taylor Canfield, Peter Kinney, and Mac Agnese, asked about a thousand questions, and watched the 1992 film under the stars overlooking Newport Harbor. M32’s Dave Doucett facilitated the Tuuci-sponsored event with support from SailGP USA and Midtown Race Club.

The event reflected one of the M32 class’s core values: growing the sport by creating opportunities for young sailors to connect with professional racing in an approachable setting.

As another championship concluded, the weekend proved once again that the M32 class offers more than close racing. It is a community built around competition on the water, friendships ashore, and inspiring the next generation to step aboard.

Tuuci Party on the Pier

On Friday evening, title partner Tuuci transformed Midtown Race Club into a waterfront party and showcase of its expanding outdoor lifestyle brand. Dealers, designers, customers, and sailing teams gathered beneath Tuuci shade alongside the company’s newest lounge collections for an evening of live music, a raw bar, artisan pizza, and a Newport sunset.

“We’re showing that we’re a little more than just umbrellas now,” said Tuuci East Coast Director Frank Muñoz Martin. “We’re bringing everything together and showing people the complete outdoor lifestyle.”

Tuuci Racing M32 team owner as well as Founder and CEO of Tuuci, Dougan Clarke echoed the sentiment while welcoming guests dockside. “It starts with fun. We’re having a fun Tuuci event here, showing our shades and lounges on a beautiful sunny day while racing M32s.”

New Faces Continue to Rise

One of the biggest moments of the weekend belonged to FinalFinal.

Jon Desmond’s team, among the newest members of the M32 fleet, captured its first race victory in Saturday’s heavy air, an important milestone for a team climbing the learning curve.

Throughout the weekend, the fleet raced in everything from light-air tactical conditions to reefed heavy-air racing in Narragansett Bay and outside on Rhode Island Sound, providing a test of versatility.

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