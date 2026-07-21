Defending champions Vietnam will launch their challenge for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 title on Friday as Kim Sang-sik’s squad take on qualifiers Timor-Leste in Chonburi in Group A of the 30th anniversary edition of the ASEAN Championship.

Captain Nguyễn Quang Hải and his team mates will look to lay down a marker to the rest of the competition by picking up their first three points of the competition with the Vietnamese attempting to successfully defend the title for the first time.

The nation won the trophy for the third time since 2008 two years ago but, on each occasion the Vietnamese have gone into the competition aiming to retain the crown, their defence has come up short.

Brazil-born striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, who scored seven times in the most recent edition, has returned to full fitness after breaking his leg in the win over Thailand in the 2024 final and his scoring prowess will once again be vital to Vietnam’s quest for a fourth regional title.

Vietnam will be taking on a Timor-Leste side that booked their place in the group stage via a comprehensive 6-1 aggregate win over Brunei Darussalam in which Singapore-based forward Zenivio Gostavo featured prominently.

The 21-year-old Tanjong Pagar FC winger scored from the penalty spot in the first leg win over Brunei and will, alongside two-goal substitute Oatnasio da Silva, present a serious threat to a Vietnamese defence that only conceded twice in the group phase in 2024.

Cambodia, meanwhile, will begin their quest for a first-ever berth in the knock-out rounds of the competition when they host four-times champions Singapore in Phnom Penh.

Koji Gyotoku’s side, featuring Phnom Penh Crown FC forward Sa Ty, narrowly missed out on a semi-final place in the 2024 edition and the Japanese coach will hope to make a positive start against a resurgent Singapore.

The Singaporeans will lean heavily on the experience of captain Hariss Harun, the last remaining member of the squad to have featured in the country’s most recent ASEAN Championship win back in 2012.

The 35-year-old Lion City Sailors FC midfielder remains one of the region’s most accomplished performers and will look to build on the team’s positive performances over the last 12 months, which have seen Singapore qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals.

Six-times runners-up Indonesia complete the Group A line-up with the John Herdman-coached side not starting their challenge for the crown until July 27, when they host the Cambodians.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, which will be held from July 24 to August 26, is regarded as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football. All matches will be broadcast live on linear TV and digital platforms across the region – the “Where To Watch” list is provided below with ticket sales information.

News, match fixtures and other information about the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 are available at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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