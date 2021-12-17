This two-part feature takes an in-depth look at the making of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Champion Fabio Quartararo; the first Frenchman to take the premier class title.
We follow the Yamaha rider from the beginning to the very end of the season, combining exclusive and previously unseen footage with comprehensive interviews with the man himself and the most important players in his orbit. And with unprecedented and intimate access to the day the young Frenchman and his team celebrate their moment of triumph.
Immerse yourself in the MotoGP™ World Championship with this new two-part feature and see exactly what it means to win a World Championship, with Part 1 & 2 to be respectively released on Tuesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 23.