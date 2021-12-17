Host Singapore have rated themselves as the underdog as Thailand look to win the group when the two sides clash in their final Group A tie of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow night at the National Stadium.

Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida said that the team is in good spirit but will still head into the game as the underdog.

“We have already qualified (for the semifinals) but we will still be a challenger in the game,” said Yoshida.

“We have to be humble and realise that this game will be different from the ones we have played previously.

“As to who we would like to play against in the semifinals, I think that any opponent is fine. I have not seen the other teams yet where my focus has been on my own team.”

After three matches, Singapore are currently second in Group A with the same nine points as leaders Thailand.

In the meantime, Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking said that they will be out to win the group after hitting the initial target of making the semifinals.

“It is an important game for us as we want to win the group. We are not even thinking about the semifinals. We are focused on the game against Singapore,” said Polking.

“We have all players available with no one injured or suspended, so they are all ready for this game.

“Since taking over the team, the response from the players have been very good. We will be out to dominate the game even though we know that Singapore will have their fans behind them.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP A

FIXTURES

18 December 2021

National Stadium

2030: Thailand vs Singapore

Bishan Stadium

2030: Myanmar vs Philippines

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...