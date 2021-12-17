Following a thrilling double header at the HSBC Dubai Sevens, which saw South Africa men and Australia women take home the silverware, attention now turns to Spain where Malaga will host the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series for the first time.

Taking place on 21-23 January, Spain prepares to make its debut as a host nation where the Estadio Cuidad de Malaga will welcome 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams for three days of non-stop action. Malaga will become the first new host city in the women’s competition since Hamilton in New Zealand in 2020 and the 18th overall.

Play will kick-off at 09:00 local time on Friday 21 January with a women’s Pool C encounter between Russia and Brazil before Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallists France take on England.

Hosts and invitational side Spain will face Dubai winners Australia, Ireland and Poland in Pool A.

Pool B will see Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal winners New Zealand take on bronze medal winners Fiji before both sides go on to play Canada and USA in the pool stage.

The men’s competition will commence after the first round of women’s pool play on day one with Pool D’s Kenya and Canada getting things underway. Completing the line-up in Pool D is France and Wales.

Pool A will feature Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallists, Fiji, Dubai champions South Africa, England and Scotland.

Malaga will see the return of 2019/20 series winners and Olympic silver medallists New Zealand who will face Australia, Ireland and Japan in Pool B, while hosts Spain will take on USA, Samoa and Argentina in Pool C.

Completing the pool line-up is Kenya, Wales, France and Canada who make up Pool D.

Day two of the tournament will commence at 09:00 local time with the last of the women’s pool matches. The third and final day will kick off at 09:30 which will feature the Cup finals for both the men’s and women’s competition to determine the winners of the inaugural HSBC Spain Sevens in Malaga.

The 2022 Series continues as the sport looks to capitalise on a highly successful and impactful Olympic Games played in front of a huge global television audience, which generated more than 22 million video views and over 100 million social media impressions across World Rugby’s digital platforms.

Rugby sevens fans around the world can watch the action via live stream on World Rugby digital platforms including www.world.rugby, You Tube and Facebook in countries where there is no national broadcaster covering the event.

Tickets to the HSBC Spain Sevens in Malaga are available here.

HSBC Spain Sevens, Malaga Pools:

Women

Pool A: Spain, Australia, Ireland, Poland

Pool B: USA, Canada, Fiji, New Zealand

Pool C: Russia, Brazil, France, England

Men

Pool A: England, Fiji, South Africa, Scotland

Pool B: Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Japan

Pool C: USA, Spain, Samoa, Argentina

Pool D: Kenya, Canada, France, Wales

