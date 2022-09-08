Yamaha unlocks speed for 2023 – and maybe even 2022 – and Marquez gets more mileage

Crews are packing up after the completion of two days of action at the Official MotoGP™ Misano Test, and it is the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team on top of the timesheet. Fabio Quartararo finished Day 2 with a 1:31.054, the fastest time of the test overall, while at the Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez continued to accumulate laps in his comeback from surgery.