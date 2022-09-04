5. On pole in Austria, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) has qualified third but will start from second; his third front row so far this season along with Qatar (when he took his maiden win) and Austria (where he retired from the race). He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the fifth successive time at Misano: twice in Moto2™ (2020) and twice in MotoGP™ (in 2021).