PSS Sleman and Persebaya Surabaya have completed the cast for the quarterfinals of the 2021 Menpora Cup which will start tomorrow.

Last night, Sleman made sure of their place following their close 1-0 win over Surabaya with the only goal of the game coming off Irfan Bachdim’s penalty in the 47th minute at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium.

The win allowed Sleman to win Group C with Surabaya as runners-up.

Following the completion of the group stage of the 2021 Menpora Cup, the quarterfinals start tomorrow with a confident PSIS Semarang, who won Group A taking on Group B runners-up PSM Makassar.

2021 MENPORA CUP QUARTERFINALS

Like this: Like Loading...