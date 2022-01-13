Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, the Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will serve as Acting President until a new president for the 2022-26 term is elected.

This was revealed during a Press Conference of the VFF at their Annual congress for the session 2018-22 held on 9 January 2022.

“It is a big responsibility that the Congress has entrusted me with to assume the position of Acting President of VFF, until the election of the 9th President for the Session 2022-2026,” said Quoc Tuan.

“I would like to thank the Congress as well as the authorities, the VFF Executive Committee, and President Le Khanh Hai. This trust is my honor as well as a responsibility to continue to work for the development of Vietnamese football”.

The VFF also made plans for the national teams in line with domestic competitions and to ensure resources for training sessions ahead of international events.

Notably for the remaining matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, the 2022 AFF Suzuki Cup, and the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup.

