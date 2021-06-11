With about a month to go to the start of Indonesia’s 2021/22 Liga 1, Rahmad Darmawan has been hard at work tuning up Madura United ahead of the much expected new season.

With test matches coming up in the week, Rahmad said there are two options available to him – either to get new players or modify the current players that he has.

“We have two more test matches coming up. We have two options – either to add or modify. Modifying means maximizing the use of existing players,” said Rahmad.

“For the position at right back or in a position where we have fewer options, we have to look at these alternatives. But whatever the situation may be, we have to consult with the team management and the club president.”

